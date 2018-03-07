A biopic based on the life of popular Malayalam actor Shakeela is in the works, with Richa Chadha having been roped in for the project. The film will reportedly revolve around Shakeela’s rise to fame during the 90s. Shakeela gained popularity for starring in adult films made in the South. She wrote an autobiography titled Shakeela Athmakatha in 2013, in which she had revealed all the trauma and pain she went through in the adult film industry.

Some years ago, the life of actor Silk Smitha was similarly adapted into cinema more than once, including the highly successful The Dirty Picture, starring Vidya Balan. About the upcoming biopic, a source close to Richa Chadha said, “The film’s script is exciting and the story will make for a great watch for the audience.” The Indrajit Lankesh-directorial will go on the floors this April and is slated for release early next year.