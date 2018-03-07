Irudhi Suttru-fame Ritika Singh, who was last seen in Shivalinga, will next be starring in a musicalshort film titled #Iamsorry. The film will supposedly deal with the fears women face on a day-today basis. Inbox Pictures, the producers of the short film, have planned to release it for International Women’s Day tomorrow.

The film is directed by National Award-winning filmmaker Ashwini Chaudhary.Producer Sajid Qureshi, in a statement, said,“Today when everyone is talking about women’s empowerment, this musical short film talks about the troubles that women face in their daily lives. It is sad that there is no government helpline number to help women on the verge of suicide. With this musical short film, I urge the government totake up women’s safety seriously and provide a functional suicide prevention service.”