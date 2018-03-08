MUMBAI: Actress Adah Sharma says after shooting a song opposite choreographer-actor-filmmaker Prabhudheva for "Charlie Chaplin 2", she is inspired to try new dance styles.

"After I shot for one of the songs opposite Prabhudheva in 'Charlie Chaplin 2', I'm super inspired to try new styles of dance and well, just dance a lot more! For everyone asking for more dance videos lots lots soon," Adah tweeted alongside a photograph of herself flaunting her pink tresses on Wednesday.

The Tamil film "Charlie Chaplin 2", a sequel to Prabhudheva's "Charlie Chaplin" which released in 2002.

Adah will be making her Tamil film debut with the project. She is well-known for role in Hindi films including Hasee Toh Phasee, 1920, and Phhir, and Telugu films including S/O Satyamurthy, Kshanam, and Subramanyam for Sale.