Sri Ganesh, who rose to fame with the critically-acclaimed 8 Thottakkal, will team up with Atharvaa for an action thriller. The filmmaker says, “After 8 Thottakkal, I’ve been writing a lot of scripts. Since I felt this one would suit Atharvaa, I narrated it to him. I am still working on the final draft. Soon, you can expect an official confirmation from our team.” Sri Ganesh also clarifies that Atharvaa doesn’t play a dual role in the film, as reported in some circles. Atharvaa is currently busy with Semma Botha Aagadha, Imaikka Nodigal and Boomerang, among other projects.