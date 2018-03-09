We had told you Samuthirakani and Sasikumar were collaborating on Nadodigal 2, which will have Anjali and Athulya Ravi in important roles. The latest news is that the second schedule of the sequel has already commenced in Madurai. In an official statement, the makers say they’re planning to finish the film in one go. On March 11, Samuthirakani (who’s directing this film) will shoot a grand song featuring almost the entire cast. Produced by S Nandagopal of Madras Enterprises, the film has Bharani, MS Baskar, Namo Narayanan, Gnanasambandham, Ramdoss and Govindha Murthy in supporting roles. Music for the film is by Justin Prabhakaran.