Thenandal Studio Limited was supposed to bankroll Santhanam’s untitled film directed by Rajesh of VSOP fame. Now, it has been revealed that Prabhudheva Studios will be producing this film along with Isari K Ganesh. A source says, “Since it has taken a long time for Thenandal to begin production, this has gone to another team.” Touted to be a “commercially-viable” project, the makers are apparently in talks with Sai Pallavi and Aditi Rao Hydari, and hope to finalise one of them for the female lead. However, there’s no official word on this.