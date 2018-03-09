Comedian Robo Shankar, who was last seen in Kalakalappu 2, is officially on board for the Ajith-Siva film, Viswasam. The actor, who will be joining Thambi Ramaiah and Yogi Babu to provide comic relief in the film, is working with Ajith for the first time. A visibly delighted Shankar says, “I’ll be shooting for 50 days, and I’ll be seen throughout the film. I’ve listened to my portions of the script and they are really interesting. I’ll be joining the team from March 24.” On Ajith, he says, “Meeting him was a huge dream come true for me; I can’t believe that I’m actually going to work with him.”

The film’s shooting is scheduled to commence from March 23 at Ramoji Film City in Hyderabad. Sources add that post this schedule, the team will move to Mumbai for the second leg of shoot. Produced by Sathya Jyothi Films, Viswasam, which stars Nayanthara as the female lead, will have music by Imman.