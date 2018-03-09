For the first time, Simbu will be joining the sets of the reality show Super Singer 6 as a special guest along with the regular panel of judges Benny Dayal, Shweta Mohan, Anuradha Sriram and Unnikrishnan. A source close to the TV channel says, “We’re excited to have him with us, and he’s looking super-fit with his trimmed beard. The show is trending for all the right reasons on social media. Last week’s episode was a hit, and on Facebook, the video has been viewed more than 1.3 million times in 16 hours. Even actor Madhavan tweeted about it.” The show is being aired on Saturdays and Sundays at 7 pm.