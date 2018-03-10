Rajinikanth addresses a gathering after unveiling the statue of former CM MGR at the Dr MGR Education and Research Institute on Monday | U Rakesh Kumar

CHENNAI: Superstar Rajinikanth today left for the Himalayas on his annual spiritual pilgrimage, saying he would be there for a minimum of 15 days.

"My trip will be for a minimum for 15 days", he told reporters at the airport.

He declined to take further questions.

The actor has been visiting the Himalayas every year during which he usually meets spiritual leaders.

This is Rajinikanth's first trip to the Himalayas after his announcement in December 31 last year that he would enter politics.

The actor, who espoused a new line of "spiritual politics, had said his (yet-to-be-named) party would contest all 234 seats in the next Assembly polls, due in 2021.

On March 5, the 67-year-old actor, short of announcing his political party, had invoked the legacy of late AIADMK founder M G Ramachandran and said he was confident of giving a good administration like the yesteryear matinee idol.

He had asserted that there was a leadership vacuum in Tamil Nadu and that entered politics to fill that space.

The actor had again said he would follow 'spiritual governance' that would have no discrimination based on caste or creed.

The event at medical college that day came days after his contemporary Kamal Haasan launched his political party 'Makkal Needhi Maiam' in Madurai.

Two films of the superstar are slated for release after his return, the first being 'Kaala a Karikalan' on April 27.

Magnum opus '2.0', directed by Shankar,also starring Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar, is expected to be released later.