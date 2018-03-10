MUMBAI: Actress Adah Sharma is making her acting and singing debut in Tamil with Prabhudheva's "Charlie Chaplin 2".



Adah, who last featured in "Commando 2" in Hindi and in "Kshanam" in Telugu, has learnt Carnatic music for 10 years.



On the song she has sung for the Prabhudheva-starrer, Adah said in a statement: "I'm very happy that 'Charlie Chaplin 2' is my debut in Tamil. My dad was always keen that I do a Tamil film. Director Shakthi, producer T Shiva and music director Amrish thought I would be perfect for this song. Tamil is my mother tongue, so this was fun."



The story behind how Adah landed the chance to sing for the film is interesting.



A source close to the film said that Adah sang one of her film's songs on a fan's request while going live on Instagram. When the makers of "Charlie Chaplin 2" heard it, they wanted her to use her talent for the movie too.



Shakthi Chidambaram has himself penned the lyrics for the song, which is the film's title track.