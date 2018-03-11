Samantha has finished shooting for her portions in Sivakarthikeyan-starrer Seema Raja. She wrote on Twitter, “It’s only March and the year has offered so much already. Grateful and happy. 2018. Thank you to my wonderful team — 24AM Studios, Sivakarthikeyan and Ponram for being the best.”

In response to Samantha’s tweet, Sivakarthikeyan said he was eager to watch her “silambam skills” on the big screen. “Thank you Samantha! Happy working with you,” he replied.

Touted to be a rural outing, Ponram has directed Seema Raja. Both of them have earlier teamed up for Varutha Padatha Valibar Sangam and Rajini Murugan.

First Look of Sivakarthikeyan- starrer Seema Raja | Twitter

Meanwhile, Samantha has Irumbu Thirai, Rangasthalam and the Savitri biopic in the pipeline.