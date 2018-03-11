Samantha wraps up Seema Raja shooting
Samantha has finished shooting for her portions in Sivakarthikeyan-starrer Seema Raja. She wrote on Twitter, “It’s only March and the year has offered so much already. Grateful and happy. 2018. Thank you to my wonderful team — 24AM Studios, Sivakarthikeyan and Ponram for being the best.”
And it’s a wrap for me on #SeemaRaja It’s only March and the year has offered so much already . Grateful and happy !! #2018Thankyou to my wonderful team @24AMSTUDIOS @Siva_Kartikeyan for being the best @ponramVVS— Samantha Akkineni (@Samanthaprabhu2) March 10, 2018
In response to Samantha’s tweet, Sivakarthikeyan said he was eager to watch her “silambam skills” on the big screen. “Thank you Samantha! Happy working with you,” he replied.
Touted to be a rural outing, Ponram has directed Seema Raja. Both of them have earlier teamed up for Varutha Padatha Valibar Sangam and Rajini Murugan.
Meanwhile, Samantha has Irumbu Thirai, Rangasthalam and the Savitri biopic in the pipeline.