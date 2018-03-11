The 2012-family drama, Sundarapandian, starring Sasikumar, marked the directorial debut of SR Prabhakaran.

Though he went on to direct Idhu Kathirvelan Kadhal and Sathriyan, his debut film is what he continues to be known for. The successful venture also turned out to be an important film for its cast including Vijay Sethupathi and Lakshmi Menon.

Sources now state that the director is in talks with Sasikumar for a sequel for Sundarapandian and that a confirmation can be expected from the makers soon. The actor is currently stationed in Madurai where he’s shooting for another sequel — that of Nadodigal, that’s directed by Samuthirakani.