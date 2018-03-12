Following the success of the Amazon’s Indian original series, Inside Edge, and the Madhavan-starrer, Breathe, the video-on-demand portal has apparently decided to focus more on South Indian languages.

Among the plans is an untitled project starring Bobby Simha and Parvatii Nair as the lead, with the series to be produced by Dream Warrior Pictures of Aruvi and Theeran Adhigaram Ondru fame. Said to be a dark comedy, the series will be directed by Guhan Senniappan, who had previously directed the thriller, Sawaari.

Vishal Chandrasekhar, who composed music for that film, will handle the music for the series as well. The shooting of this series will commence this month and sources state that the series may have more than one season unlike Inside Edge and Breathe. An official confirmation from Amazon Prime is expected soon. While Parvatii is busy with her Malayalam film, Neerali, starring Mohanlal, Bobby Simha will be seen in Vikram’s Saamy Square, and his own production, Vallavanukkum Vallavan.