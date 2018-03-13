Dhruv Vikram’s debut film Varma, directed by Bala, went on the floors recently in Nepal. According to reliable sources, Gautami’s daughter Subbulakshmi will be playing the female lead in this official remake of the Telugu super hit, Arjun Reddy.

It was earlier speculated that child artiste-turned-heroine Shriya Sharma would be reprising Shalini Pandey’s role in the original.Dhruv will be reprising Vijay Deverakonda’s role as a medical college student with anger management issues. The Tamil remake was announced in November last year and the young actor’s image makeover for the film has created quite a buzz on social media.The romantic drama is bankrolled by Mukesh Metha under his banner, E4 entertainment.