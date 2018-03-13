Kuttram 23-fame director Arivazhagan’s next with Nayanthara has been in the news for quite a while, and now, it is almost confirmed that KJR Studios, which produced the actor’s Aramm and is the banner behind her upcoming film with Sarjun KM, is co-producing this new project.

Talking about the untitled film, producer Kotapadi J Rajesh says, “It will be a big-budget project and we will begin work by August, this year. I may co-produce this film; we’re looking out for a partner to join the venture. The film will start after Nayanthara completes her horror film with Sarjun KM (known for his short films, Lakshmi and Maa). That film should get wrapped up by July.”

Director Arivazhagan is guarded about giving away too much. He says, “The pre-production work for the film will commence shortly and we’ll soon zero in on the locations as well as the cast and crew.” The director has earlier said that the film will be a psychological thriller tailor-made for Nayanthara. The actor currently has Imaikkaa Nodigal, Kolaiyuthir Kaalam, Kolamaavu Kokila and the Ajith-starrer Viswasam in various stages of production.