Bigg Boss-fame actor Ganesh Venkatram has completed shooting for the Malayalam film My Story starring Prithviraj and Parvathy. The film marks the actor’s return to Mollywood after seven years. His last outing in Malayalam was Kandahar, alongside Mohanlal and Amitabh Bachchan. It is said that Ganesh portrays a powerful and stylish character in My Story.

The film, directed by Roshni Dinekar, has been shot extensively in Portugal and Mysore. The last schedule involving the principal cast of the film took place in Georgia. The trailer of the film, which was released recently by Mammootty, promises an emotional triangular love story. Music of the film is by Shaan Rahmaan of Oru Adaar Love fame.