While the shooting of Varma, starring Dhruv in the lead, has been progressing at a brisk pace, reports recently surfaced that Gautami’s daughter Subhalaxmi was going to be seen opposite Vikram’s son in the film. Now, the actor has clarified on Twitter that her daughter is “committed to her studies and has no plans of acting now.”

Meanwhile, the team has returned to Chennai after shooting important scenes in Nepal. It appears that the makers are yet to zero in on the female lead. Directed by Bala, the film has dialogues by Raju Murugan of Joker fame. The project is being bankrolled by E4 Entertainment, a banner which has produced renowned Malayalam hits including Ezra and Godha.