Producer-turned-actor RK Suresh has a number of projects such as Billa Pandi, Vettai Naai, Kaali and Vargam in different stages of production. But that hasn’t stopped him from signing more projects.

The actor’s next, Tyson, a gangster film, will be directed by Rathan Linga, who has previously directed Attu, which was distributed by RK Suresh. Talking about the film, he says, “I play a gangster while actor Ajay (of Akku fame), a professional kickboxer, plays the role of a boxer. Shooting will start from May, and the film will be shot extensively in Malaysia, Australia, Mumbai and Chennai. The heroine is yet to be signed; we’re looking into roping in an actor from Bollywood for the role.”

RK Suresh, who made his Malayalam debut last year, has also signed his next Malayalam film, this time as the lead. “The film is titled Cochin Sadhi to Chennai 03 and I play the lead opposite Sonia Aggarwal. It’s a Malayalam-Tamil bilingual and it’s a thriller based on a true story. Shooting for it will commence from mid-April.” The actor is currently busy with the final schedule of Thani Mugam, a cop film, in which he’ll star alongside actor Mannara, who is the cousin of actor Priyanka Chopra.