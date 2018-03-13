As we reported earlier, producer-turned-actor Udhayanidhi Stalin will be doing a film with debutant director Enoc Able, which will also star Priya Bhavani Shankar and Indhuja who made their onscreen debuts together in last year’s romantic musical, Meyaadha Maan. It’s now also known that the upcoming film will be a rom com. Though Udhay has earlier done rom-coms like Oru Kal Oru Kannadi, Idhu Kathirvelan Kadhal, and Nannbenda, a source states that this untitled project will be different from what he has done till date and will be a ‘classy’ romance.

Though the rest of the cast and crew are yet to be finalised, it’s speculated that veteran actor Karthik will be a part of the film. Many other well-known actors are expected to join the cast too. The film’s shoot is scheduled to commence from mid-April. Santhakumar, an associate of George C Williams, will handle the cinematography.