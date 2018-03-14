It’s rumoured that Gorilla is a heist comedy about a chimp who helps a team rob a bank.

We had told you that Jiiva and Shalini Pandey of Arjun Reddy fame were teaming up for a film called Gorilla. Now, the latest buzz is that, the team has completed its second schedule in Thailand.

Directed by newbie Don Sandy, the film features Kong, a chimpanzee in an important role. Sources say that major portions involving Kong were shot at Samut training station in Thailand.

Also starring Radha Ravi, Sathish, Munishkanth, Yogi Babu, and Rajendran, the film is scheduled to be wrapped up by April.

It’s rumoured that Gorilla is a heist comedy about a chimp who helps a team rob a bank. However, there is no official confirmation on this.