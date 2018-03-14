Vipin Aneja, who has sung for films like Jazbaa and Saheb, is collaborating with AR Rahman for a yet-to-be-titled Tamil film. The singer has earlier performed with Rahman at a concert.

Interestingly, rumour mills suggest that they’re teaming up for a Vijay film. But, we aren’t sure if it’s for the Murugadoss project. Vipin, in a statement, said, “It’s been a dream to sing for Rahman. When he asked me if I would like to sing a Tamil song, I immediately said yes, because for me, music is beyond any language.”