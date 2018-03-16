Earlier this week, it was confirmed that Suriya will be joining hands with director KV Anand once again for his 37th film, which will mark their third collaboration after Ayan and Maattrraan. It’s now known that the director’s frequent collaborator, editor Anthony, is on board for the project.

Incidentally, Anthony, who has worked on many of the actor’s films such as Ghajini, Vaaranam Aayiram and Anjaan, made his debut with the Suriya-starrer Kaakha Kaakha back in 2003.

Just like Ayan, which was shot in Namibia, Malaysia, Zanzibar and South Africa, this untitled project too will be extensively shot abroad in countries such as USA and Brazil, apart from locations in India, including Delhi and Hyderabad. The film will go on floors once Suriya is done with the Selvaraghavan-directorial NGK.

Suriya 37, as the film is being referred to, will have music by Harris Jayaraj, cinematography by Gavemic U Ary and art direction by DRK Kiran.