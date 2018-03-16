Director Suseenthiran, whose last film was Nenjil Thunivirundhal, is done with the shoot of his next, Angelina.

The director announced this via his Twitter handle and thanked his artistes and technicians.

Angelina will feature a host of newcomers. According to sources, the story is said to revolve around the life of college students and is expected to be along the lines of Aadhalal Kaadhal Seiveer. Produced by RD Paneerselvam, the film will have music by Sam CS of Vikram Vedha fame.

The director is currently busy with his acting debut — Suttu Pidikka Utharavu — in which he’ll star alongside Vikranth and Mysskin. Suseenthiran is also expected to direct a film on football soon.