The shooting of Maari 2 kickstarted on January 1 this year. With the film progressing at a fast pace, the director of the film, Balaji Mohan, took to his Twitter handle yesterday to update fans about the current status of the film.

He said the crew has completed almost 40 per cent of the shoot and that they will commence the next schedule after the ongoing producers council strike comes to an end. He also added that he is planning to release the film in the second half of this year.

Dhanush and Robo Shankar will be reprising their roles as Maari and Sanikilamai, respectively, along with new additions to the cast including Sai Pallavi, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Tovino Thomas and Krishna. Yuvan Shankar Raja has joined hands with Dhanush after ten years to compose the music for Maari 2.