We had told you that Shanthnu is collaborating with Mysskin for an untitled project, bankrolled by Libra Productions, which earlier produced Sutta Kadhai and Nalanum Nandhiniyum.

Now, there are reports that Sai Pallavi and Nithya Menen are in talks for the project. While official confirmation is awaited, if this materialises, it will be the first time either of them team up with Mysskin for a film.

With the pre-production already underway, it has been confirmed that PC Sreeram will handle the cinematography. This marks the first collaboration of the legendary cinematographer with Mysskin. Filming is expected to commence later this year.