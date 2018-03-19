Mysskin is all set to start his next project with Shanthnu, which is to be produced by Ravindar Chandrasekaran under his banner, Libra Productions. Recently, there were reports from reliable sources that Sai Pallavi and Nithya Menen are in talks for the project’s female lead. The latest we hear that Mysskin has conceived it as a no-holds-barred romantic horror film, which could in all probability get an A certificate from the censors.

The producer took to social media to confirm this. He also revealed that the film’s opening scene will shatter all preconceived opinions of Mysskin’s style. While ace cinematographer PC Sreeram has already been signed to handle the film’s cinematography, it is now being speculated that maestro Ilaiyaraaja will be composing the music for the project. With pre-production already underway, filming will commence from June.