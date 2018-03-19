Sasikumar-starrer Asuravadham’s trailer released recently and the actor is busy shooting for Naadodigal 2, but that hasn’t stopped the buzz around his next film — a sequel to his family drama Sundarapandian. It’s now known that Inder Kumar of the Redhan - The Cinema People banner, who has produced films such as Kuttram 23 and Thadam, will be bankrolling Sundarapandian 2.

Talking about the film, Inder Kumar says, “We were supposed to produce another film with Sasikumar, but since the script is still not complete, we’ve decided to produce the Sundarapandian sequel first. I’ll also be playing the villain in the film and it’ll be a different role. The first motion poster will also be a surprise to all. We’re yet to confirm the rest of the cast and crew.

The shooting will commence in May, immediately after Sasikumar wraps up Nadodigal 2.” Incidentally, Inder Kumar has starred as a villain in Sasikumar’s Kodiveeran. Sundarapandian 2 will be directed by SR Prabhakaran, who debuted with the original film and went on to direct Idhu Kathirvelan Kadhal and Sathriyan.