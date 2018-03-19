Harija, famous from the YouTube channel Eruma Saani, will be making her big screen debut with Atharvaa’s next, directed by Sam Anton of Darling and Enakku Innoru Per Irukku fame. Talking about her role in the film, she says, “It was a lovely experience working with Atharvaa and Sam.

The whole team was friendly. I wrapped up my portions recently, after shooting for about half a month. I can’t reveal much about my role as it’ll be a surprise.” Incidentally, the film also stars her YouTube channel co-star Vijay as Atharvaa’s friend.

Said to be an action thriller, Atharvaa will be seen in a cop role for the first time in this film, which stars Hansika as the female lead. Meanwhile, Vijay and Harija will also seen in Odavum Mudiyathu Oliyavum Mudiyathu which is almost complete. The film also stars many known faces from the Tamil YouTube community.