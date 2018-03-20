Hyderabadi short-film maker Nandi Chinni Kumar is gearing up to bring the life of slum soccer player Akhilesh Paul to the silver screen soon. Tentatively titled Slum Soccer, the biopic, to be made simultaneously in English and Hindi, is currently in the pre-production stages. Nandi is yet to finalise the cast for the film.

“I have acquired the rights to make a film about Akhilesh Paul in Hollywood and Bollywood. It’ll be a realistic drama that showcases his turbulent story. Slum Soccer will be an underdog story laced with a lot of emotions. The final draft will be completed by April and the film will go on floors in the second half of 2018. A leading production company has evinced interest in bankrolling the project and a popular Bollywood actor is in talks to portray Akhilesh,” says the filmmaker.

Born in the slums of Nagpur, Akhilesh was addicted to drugs and was accused in 45 criminal cases. He revived his fortunes with his love for soccer and went on to represent and lead India in the Homeless World Cup in 2009.

“Akhilesh has been leading and representing the Indian slum soccer team at the Homeless World Cup. He was also a guest of honour in the third season of Aamir Khan’s popular TV show Satyamev Jayate. He is coaching children from the slums and red light areas without charging a penny. It’s a journey that everyone has to know and be inspired by,” adds Nandi.