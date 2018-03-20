After making heads turn with last year’s Spyder, Bharath has signed a new film. Titled 8, the film, touted to be a romantic comedy thriller, also stars Soori and model-turned-actor Pooja Jhaveri, whose debut as lead, Rukkumani Vandi Varudhu alongside Atharvaa, is yet to release.

Talking about the film, director Vijay Kaviraj, an associate of SA Chandrasekhar, says, “We’ve already finished 60 per cent of the shoot in two schedules in Chennai, Pattukottai and Kerala. I only approached John Peters for the music, but he was so impressed with the project that he decided to co-produce it also.” The composer is co-producing the project with Pattukottai Rajkumar. Said to be based on the eight stages of life, the film’s first look poster was released a while back. The film also features Robo Shankar and Devadarshini in supporting roles, with Nagineedu of Vallavanukku Pullum Aayudham fame as the antagonist.