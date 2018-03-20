Shirish of Metro fame, who’s awaiting the release of his next, Raja Ranguski, was thrilled when he got a call from Simbu recently.

The actor tells us, “I never expected he’d call me in the first place. We made him sing Naa Yaarunu Theriyuma, and he was extremely happy with the output. Also, he said the song is doing well on social media.”Shirish adds that he looks up to Simbu.

“I am a huge fan of his, and I was the one who suggested Simbu’s name when Yuvan and the team were looking for a singer. We never thought he’d oblige since ours is a small project. But I’m glad he accepted our request and sang for us. When I listen to the song, I truly feel the lyrics suit him as a person,” he smiles.

Raja Ranguski, directed by Dharani Dharan, will have Shirish playing a cop for the first time in his career. Chandini Tamilarasan plays the female lead. She essays the role of a writer and an ardent fan of the legendary writer Sujatha.