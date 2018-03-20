The shooting of GV Prakash-starrer Kuppathu Raja is complete, and the makers are planning to release the film in May. Touted to be a commercial entertainer based on the lives of slum dwellers, the film is directed by choreographer Baba Bhaskar.

While Poonam Bajwa and Parthipean play important roles, Yogi Babu provides comic relief in the film, which has music by GV Prakash himself. Reports suggest that Poonam plays an Anglo-Indian girl in this film.