Siva Manasula Sakthi-fame Rajesh will be directing a film with Sivakarthikeyan in the lead. This untitled project will be bankrolled by KE Gnanavel Raja of Studio Green.

Notably, the director had previously written the dialogues for Siva’s hit comedy film Varuthapadatha Valibar Sangam, which was directed by his assistant Ponram.Sivakarthikeyan also has Indru Netru Naalai-fame Ravikumar’s science fiction film and Seemaraja in his kitty apart from this upcoming film.

It was earlier said that Rajesh would join hands with his favourite Santhanam for a comedy entertainer, and it has come to light now that the project is still on the cards and the shooting for it will commence after the director wraps up Siva’s film.An official announcement from the makers about the cast and crew of the film is expected soon.