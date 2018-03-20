Samantha has completed shooting her portions for the Tamil-Telugu bilingual, Mahanati aka Nadigaiyar Thilagam, a biopic of legendary actor Savitri. “Thank you, Nag Ashwin for the opportunity to be a part of the life of the greatest Savithri garu. Looking forward to this one,” the actor wrote on Instagram.

According to sources, Samantha plays a journalist in the film, and the story will be narrated from her point of view.To be released on May 9, the film also stars Keerthy Suresh, Dulquer Salmaan, Vijay Devarakonda and Shalini Pandey. Produced by Vyjayanthi Films, Mahanati will have music by Mickey J Meyer.