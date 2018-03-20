Vijay Sethupathi, who has a number of projects including Super Deluxe, Junga, Seethakaathi, Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy and Chekka Chivantha Vaanam in various stages of production, has apparently given the nod for a film with director Arun Kumar, with whom he has previously collaborated on Pannaiyarum Padminiyum and Sethupathi.

Touted to be a family drama, sources say that the film will be extensively shot in Malaysia and that Anjali has been roped in as the female lead. It’s now speculated that Yuvan Shankar Raja will be composing the tunes for this untitled film, teaming up with Vijay Sethupathi once again after Dharma Durai and the yet-to-be-released Super Deluxe and Idam Porul Yaeval. Incidentally, the composer, along with his father Ilaiyaraaja and brother Karthik Raja, is also composing music for another upcoming film of Vijay Sethupathi’s titled Maamanithan, which Yuvan is also producing.