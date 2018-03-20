Vinay Rajkumar is currently busy on the sets of Anantu v/s Nusrath, a film directed by Sudheer Shanbhogue’s and features the actor in a lawyers role. Meanwhile, the actor seem to have decided on his next project.

The film now in pre- production work will mark the directorial debut of Sridhar. Titled Appa Amma Preethi it comes with a tagline ‘Eduve Nanna Parapancha’ (This is my world) and will have Vinay appearing in two shades.

The makers are coming with an interesting cast, and they have also managed to bring on board Sharathkumar and Radhika Sharathkumar. The husband and wife in real life, will be seen together on reel screen as well. Appa, Amma Preethi will have Judah Sandy scoring the music. As for the story’ and what kind of a genre Vinay will be part, the director will be revealing it in the coming days and when they throw more light on this new film.