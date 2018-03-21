Radhika Apte revealed in a recent interview an unpleasant experience she had while working with a well-known Telugu actor. The Kabali actor and Rajkummar Rao were on a chat show hosted by Neha Dhupia when Radhika spoke about the incident.

“It was my first day on the sets of a Telugu film. I was lying down, because I was unwell. This male actor walked in. I did not even know him, and he started tickling my feet. I was told he was quite influential,” she recalled.

Quickly she added, “But I got up and I snapped at him in front of everybody. And I looked at him and said, ‘Don’t ever, ever do that to me’. I was so angry, I told him ‘ever, ever’. He was so shocked, because he didn’t expect that. But he never touched me again!”

Radhika said that she had had quite a different experience while working with Rajinikanth. Calling him “the nicest and the most wonderful human being,” she also said that nothing like the other incident happened to her on the sets of his film.