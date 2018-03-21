Rajinikanth’s Kaala is scheduled to release on April 27, and this was confirmed by its producer Dhanush some time ago.

However, rumours started to circulate earlier this week that the release of Pa Ranjith’s film had been pushed back to accommodate smaller films which haven’t made it to the screens due to the ongoing Kollywood strike.

Denying these reports, the distributors of Kaala, Lyca Productions, took to Twitter to announce that they haven’t made any official statement regarding the release date of the film and are not responsible for any speculations about it.

If the ongoing strike is not called off soon, there’s a possibility that Kaala might not be released on April 27, as the film is yet to be certified, and area-wise theatrical rights can only be sold after that.