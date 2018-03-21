Malayalam actor Narain, who made his mark in Tamil cinema with films such as Chithiram Pesuthadi and Anjathe, will be teaming up with Samantha for the Tamil-Telugu bilingual remake of the hit Kannada film U Turn.

Confirming the news, the film’s director Pawan Kumar who also helmed the original, says, “The film’s first schedule was wrapped up recently in Anakapalle, Andhra Pradesh. The second schedule will begin in Hyderabad on April 4 and will go on until May 15.”

The remake also stars Bhumika Chawla, who is expected to reprise the role of the ghost, which was played by Radhika Chetan in the original. Aadhi plays the role of a cop and Rahul Ravindran will be seen as Samantha’s boyfriend in the film. Produced by Srinivasaa Silver Screen in both languages, the film will have cinematography by Niketh Bommi.

Meanwhile, Narain has completed shooting for his Tamil film Othaikku Othai and is currently busy with the Mohanlal-starrer Odiyan in Palakkad, Kerala. He’s expected to join the sets of the U Turn remake after he’s done with his existing commitments.