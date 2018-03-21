Rumours were abuzz that Nayanthara had walked out of Chiranjeevi’s ambitious period drama, Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy. However, the actor is still a part of the film and has started shooting for it in Hyderabad. Sources say that she’ll join the sets of Viswasam in Chennai once she’s done with this.

Directed by Surender Reddy, the film is set in the 18th century and revolves around the life of Kurnool-based freedom fighter Uyyalawada Narasimha Reddy. Reports suggest the film, produced by Ram Charan Teja, is being made at a budget of `150 crore. The film has a star-studded ensemble cast including the likes of Amitabh Bachchan, Vijay Sethupathi, Sudeep and Jagapathi Babu. AR Rahman, who was originally meant to compose the music, walked out of the film, and it looks like Thaman may take over. However, official confirmation is awaited.