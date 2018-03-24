Arvind Swami took to Twitter to voice out his opinion about the recent QUBE issue. He said, “If a producer pays a company for mastering or VPF, the content cannot be tampered with. People come to watch the content and therefore, all ad revenues on content should be with the producer. It may be fair to share it with the exhibitor.”

He also added that the producer should be able to decide the price of the content he owns. “The revenues would be fairly substantial and will rightly go to the person who invested in the content. Not the person who enables the technology,” he wrote.

Currently, the advertisement revenue is shared by theatre owners and digital service providers.