The shoot of Mr Chandramouli, directed by Thiru, was wrapped up yesterday in Thailand, with the filming of two songs in that country. The film, starring Karthik, Gautam Karthik, Regina Cassandra, and Sathish, marks the first collaboration of the father-son duo. Directors Agathiyan and Mahendran will also be seen essaying important roles in the film.

Rajiv Menon’s comeback film Sarvam Thaal Mayam, staring composer-turned-actor GV Prakash in the lead, too, was recently wrapped up in Meghalaya. The director took to Twitter to share the news and added that the post-production work is going on in full swing. Aparna Balamurali, who made her Tamil debut in the critically acclaimed 8 Thottakal, will be playing the female lead in the film. The AR Rahman musical also stars Nedumudi Venu, Vineeth, Kumaravel, and Dhivyadarshini.