The pre-production work of Indian 2 is underway in Hyderabad, and now it has been confirmed that Kabilan Vairamuthu will be penning the dialogues along with popular writer Jeyamohan. Sources close to the lyricist say he has already started the principal work.

Kabilan previously co-wrote the screenplay and dialogues for Kavan and Vivegam, both of which received a mixed response from the audience and critics.The filming of Indian 2 is expected to start in August. We hear that Kamal Haasan will first shoot for Bigg Boss Tamil Season 2, and then move to the Shankar directorial.