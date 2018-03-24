Vijay Sethupathi isn’t new to playing cameos. He has already made special appearances in the past in films like Imaikkaa Nodigal, Katha Nayagan, and Jigarthanda. Now, he’s the latest addition to the ensemble cast of Traffic Ramasamy biopic.

The film has a huge star cast including SA Chandrasekar (in the titular role), Rohini, Vijay Antony, Khushbu, RK Suresh, Ambika, Seeman, Prakash Raj, S Ve Shekar, and Kasturi. This socio-political drama is directed by debutante Vijay Vikram, who assisted Chandrasekhar for five years.