Simbu, who’s busy with Chekka Chivantha Vaanam, will reportedly make a guest appearance on a TV channel through video log. The Twitter page of the channel uploaded a video of him talking about his father, T Rajendherr, who’s one of the judges in the show, alongside singers Karthik and Srinivas.

Simbu lashed out at those who mock his father. He said, “My father is one of the most senior artistes in the industry, and I feel hurt when I see others troll him. I don’t understand why people criticise him for what he talks and how he is.”

He also added, “He doesn’t have bad habits in life, and people who mock him are jealous of his talent. But again, there are many who respect him. Only because of those, my father has achieved a lot. And, I would like to thank each one of them.”