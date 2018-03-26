Last seen in Samuthurakani’s Thondan, Sunaina is all set to make her web series debut under the direction of Thiru Thiru Thuru Thuru-fame JS Nandhini.

The concept of web series has started to gain its own audience, and following the success of Madhavan’s crime thriller, Breathe, many actors are now coming forward to trying their hand with the digital platform.

Recently, Bobby Simha and Parvatii Nair too got on board a dark comedy which will be directed by Sawaari-fame Guhan Senniappan. An official announcement regarding Sunainaa’s web series is expected soon. The actor is currently awaiting the release of Kaali and Enai Nokki Paayum Thota.