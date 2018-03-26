Recently, it was confirmed that Rakul Preet is a part of Sivakarthikeyan’s untitled film with director Ravikumar. The rest of the crew has now been finalised, and the makers, 24AM Studios, have announced it.

Leo John Paul of Soodhu Kavvum and Thegidi fame, who also worked in Ravikumar’s Indru Netru Naalai, is in as the editor, while stunt director duo, Anbu & Arivu, known for their work in Kabali and Maanagaram, will handle the stunts of this film.

Meanwhile, Pallavi Singh who worked in Mersal and is currently busy with Vijay’s next is confirmed as the costume designer. Concept artist Viswanath Sundaram, famous for working in the Baahubali franchise apart from 2.0 and Indian 2 is also on board.

As we had previously reported, AR Rahman is composing the music for this film and the director and Sivakarthikeyan recently caught up with the composer which the actor called a “fan-boy moment” and a “memorable meeting”.