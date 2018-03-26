Speculations are abuzz that Kalaipuli S Thanu, who has produced biggies like Theri and Kabali, has acquired the remake rights of the Telugu film, Needi Naadi Oke Katha, which got released last week.

It’s being said Dhanush is likely to play the lead in this project. However, official confirmation is awaited.

Though it has been barely a few days since the film was released, we hear producers are vying to buy the remake rights for various languages. Needi Naadi Oke Katha is a family drama written and directed by newbie, Udugula Venu.