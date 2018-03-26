The shooting of the Tamil YouTube channel Eruma Saani’s first feature film, Odavum Mudiyathu Oliyavum Mudiyathu, has been wrapped up in quick time. The film, which was initially planned to be completed in two months has been finished in just 45 days.

Bankrolled by Clapboard Productions, the film is headed by Ramesh Venkat, who has directed all of Eruma Saani’s videos and also starred in a couple of them.

Talking about the film, the producer and one of the leads, V Sathyamurthi, who previously bankrolled and starred in Thappu Thanda, says, “The fact that Ramesh completed the film before the deadline proves that he’s here to stay. We, as producers, are also glad that the cast and crew have extended their complete co-operation for the project.”

The film also stars Vijay and Harija from Eruma Saani, RJ Vignesh of Smile Settai, Gopi and Sudhakar of Parithabangal, and Sha Ra and Augustine of Temple Monkeys. In this ‘ghost film with a lot of entertaining elements’, the average age of cast and crew is 21. With newbie Joshua J Perez handling the camera, the film is scheduled to release in May.