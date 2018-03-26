There has been speculation that Neil Nitin Mukesh, who made his Tamil debut with Kaththi, has signed up to play the baddie in Varalaxmi-starrer Shakthi. However, the Bollywood actor took to Twitter to share that he hasn’t signed the film yet.

He wrote, “Any confirmation of my upcoming films will be posted by me or my team once things are officially moving ahead. Thank you.”

Our sources however indicate that director Priyadaarshini (former assistant to Mysskin) had narrated the story in Mumbai, and that Neil had agreed to be a part of the film.Shakthi, a trilingual, will mark the debut of Sarathkumar’s younger daughter Pooja.